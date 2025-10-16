Delhi Police, civic bodies gear up for regulated cracker sale on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi government and police will strictly enforce sale of NEERI and PESO certified green firecrackers, with licensees allowed to stock only 600 kg of crackers per shop, officials said on Thursday.

Temporary licences will be issued by the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) in each district, among around 140 Petroleum and Explosives Safety (PESO) certified firecracker retailers for sale on three days (October 18-19). Patrol teams will be formed to enforce the Supreme Court guidelines, they said.

The apex court on Wednesday temporarily lifted ban on green firecrackers ahead of Diwali, allowing its sale on from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm on October 19 and 20.

Diwali will be celebrated on October 20.

The Delhi Police is constituting a three-tier vigilance mechanism across the city to enforce the ruling, said an officer.

Under the plan, teams will be deployed from each police station to keep a close watch on local markets and neighbourhoods to prevent the sale and use of prohibited firecrackers. At the district level, a separate team led by a DCP will supervise enforcement, he said.

To oversee the overall implementation, a vigilance team will be set up, he added.

A senior Delhi government's Revenue department officer said that teams are beng formed at sub divisional levels and will be supervised by sub divisional magistrates (SDMs).

Revenue officers including tehsildars will lead these teams comprising personnel from Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and civic bodies, including MCD.

The district magistrates in consultation with deputy commissioners in the districts will designate places for sale of the approved green firecrackers with QR codes.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers discussed preparations to enforce SC guidelines regarding sale and bursting of approved firecrackers.

"Teams will be deployed to ensure all directions are properly implemented. MCD officials, along with other departments, will be present to monitor the sale and use of firecrackers," he said.

Police will deploy additional beat staff and enforcement teams in residential and market areas in coming days to monitor cracker sale, said the officer.

"Our teams are already taking strict action against those who are selling banned firecrackers in the capital. So far we have seized over 9,000 kilograms of banned firecrackers," he said.

A circular issued by the Delhi Police's licensing division laid down measures to be taken for implementation of the SC guidelines.

Detailed guidelines for grant of temporary fireworks licence including format of application, checklist, inspection, verification and grant of licence have already been issued.

Only National Environmental Engineering Research Instituted (NEERI)-approved green crackers will be permitted to be sold through licensed shops at designated places, it said.

Each packet of firecrackers will display a QR code while firecrackers containing barium or other non certified components are strictly prohibited, it said.

Temporary retail licences for the sale of green firecrackers will be issued by the district DCPs in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosives Rules, 2008.

No sale or purchase of firecrackers will take place through e-commerce platforms, courier, postal services, or doorstep delivery while import and transportation of firecrackers into the National Capital Region (NCR) is prohibited, said the document.

Licences will be issued to only those who are above 18 years, not addicted to substances and having sound mind, with no record of conviction under the Explosives Act or any law relating to public safety.

The licenses will be finalised by Friday, in view of short time window of sale, after completion of all codal formalities formalities, including inspection of the premises.

The circular laid down the stock limit of 600 kg of approved firecrackers per licensee.

The sites will be identified keeping in view public safety, accessibility, fire safety measures, and crowd management requirements.

The sites will be identified keeping in view public safety, accessibility, fire safety measures, and crowd management requirements.

Legal action will be initiated against any person found possessing or selling fireworks without a valid licence, or in violation of license conditions, under Rule 88 of the Explosives Rules, 2008, read with Section 9(b) of the Explosives Act, 1884, and Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.