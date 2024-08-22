Delhi Police clarifies no security withdrawn from wrestlers on Vinesh's post

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday said that no security cover was withdrawn of the women wrestlers, who are set to testify against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Delhi court.

Replying on a post of top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on X, the Delhi Police said, "The security provided to the wrestlers hasn't been withdrawn; it was decided to request Haryana Police to takeover the responsibility in future, since the protectees normally reside there." "The assigned Delhi Police PSOs misunderstood this decision and got delayed in reporting today. The situation has been rectified. Security cover continues," the Delhi Police said in its post on X.

Earlier, Phogat had posted on X, "Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court." She had also tagged @DelhiPolice and Delhi and National commissions of women in her post.

Vinesh and several other wrestlers, including her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, who is the wife of Bajrang Punia, had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation.

The Delhi Police had lodged an FIR and then filed a chargesheet against the BJP leader in the case. The next hearing in the case is on Friday.

Vinesh had reached the Paris Olympic final but was disqualified from the Games for being overweight ahead of the gold medal bout. PTI ALK AS AS