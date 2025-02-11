Delhi Police collected over Rs 46 crore in 2024 through 74 lakh traffic challans, notices: LS told

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Delhi Traffic Police collected over Rs 46 crore in 2024 by issuing more than 74 lakh challans and notices, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a written reply about the number of traffic violations in various categories, Rai said the city police have issued a total of 23.09 lakh challans and 51.41 lakh notices regarding traffic violations for various offences in 2024 and collected Rs 46.29 crore.

According to the police, challans are issued by the traffic personnel on-site while notices are generated online though the traffic violation detection cameras.

In last five years, the maximum amount of Rs 213 crore was collected in 2020 when police had issued 10.99 lakh challans and 85.94 lakh notices.

This was followed by Rs 98.45 crore in 2021 when there were 13.23 lakh challans and 66.03 lakh notices, Rs 74.46 crore in 2022 having 14.69 lakh challans and 59.87 lakh notices, Rs 46.29 crore in 2024, and Rs 40.31 crore in 2023 with 17.26 lakh challans and 56.53 lakh notices, Rai stated.

The Delhi Police has informed that the main reasons behind reported increase in traffic violations in the city are an increase in vehicular traffic in Delhi and adjoining areas, lack of awareness among the commuters and strict enforcement of rules by Delhi Police among others, he mentioned.

The city police has taken various measures to create awareness in the public about diligent driving and road sense, which inter-alia include road safety programmes in schools, colleges, and public places; awareness programmes conducted with road users and commuters; training of both drivers and traffic police officers on road safety and accident prevention; and Intensified enforcement efforts, etc., Rai added. PTI NIT NB