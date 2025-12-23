Delhi Police collects evidence in assault case involving off-duty pilot

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has begun collecting CCTV footage and other material evidence in connection with the alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Police said footage from multiple cameras installed in and around the security area of Terminal 1 is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events. Statements of witnesses present at the spot will also be part of the investigation, a senior police officer said.

"The investigation is at a preliminary stage. CCTV footage from the terminal is being collected and scrutinised. Other relevant evidence will also be gathered," the officer said, adding that the accused will be called for questioning in due course of the probe.

An FIR has been registered under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after police received a complaint from the victim, Ankit Dewan, via e-mail on Monday.

Police said the matter is being examined based on the complaint and available evidence. Further legal action will be taken as the investigation progresses.

The case pertains to an alleged incident on December 19 near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1, where Dewan claimed he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal, who was off-duty at the time and travelling as a passenger.

Dewan alleged that an altercation began after he objected to some staff members jumping the queue at the security checkpoint. He claimed that the pilot abused him verbally and then assaulted him, causing him to bleed in full public view and traumatising his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the incident.

In a subsequent statement, Dewan said a CT scan has confirmed a displaced fracture of his left nasal bone and that he is seeking justice in the matter.

Air India Express has said it is aware of the incident involving one of its employees, who was travelling on another airline on the say of the incident, and that the pilot has been removed from official duties with immediate effect, pending an internal investigation. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM RC