Delhi Police commandos complete training to be markswomen, will be deployed at key G20 venues

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A team of 19 commandos of Delhi Police, who recently completed a rigorous four-week training to be markswomen at an ITBP centre, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city, including at the G20 summit venue and hotels, as part of the mega event's security arrangement next month.

The commandos have just completed a four-week specialised training session conducted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at its training centre in Karera, Madhya Pradesh.

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commando Kiran said it is an honour to have been given such a big responsibility.

"It is a dream come true to work as a markswoman during such a prestigious event in our country. This training course was very useful and has increased our confidence," Kiran told PTI.

In a first, the Delhi Police decided to send the 19 SWAT commandos for the marksman course following Commissioner Sanjay Arora’s visit to SWAT’s Zamrudpur unit a few months back.

The course, which was held between June 19 and July 15, groomed the commandos as markswomen with basic principles of firing, among other skills. Constable Kiran stood first in the training by securing 95 per cent marks.

Commando Nisha said that shooting requires patience which is why women have been chosen for the role. “We do yoga, meditate and do several things to make ourselves strong. We are ready to tackle any adverse situation,” she said.

Besides weapons training, the police officers have also received special training on dealing with any adverse situations.

"We practised daily in several areas, including how to handle a situation without panicking. We were trained about the weapons and their handling. We were also trained how to deploy in urban areas and how to handle situations while keeping the safety and security of people in mind," commando Vaishali said.

The commandos also stressed on the training’s emphasis on inculcating strong mental ability given their deployment at key locations during the G20 summit.

"I was away from my house for four months and after this training, I am ready to take on a special responsibility which is on our shoulders,” commando Sapna Sharma said.

Another commando Sukhwanti added, “I am feeling very proud as Delhi Police was already our identity, but now we are also markswomen. We were trained for three months earlier too, but this course has polished our skills. Now, I am ready to give my 100 per cent.” Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said, "We selected 19 women SWAT commandos since they have more patience and provided them training. They have been trained as markswomen and to use a rifle telescope.

"During their training of nearly a month, these women commandos tried their hands on different weapons. Advanced training on these weapons has given them a confidence that they can tackle any situation,” Dhaliwal said.

They will be deployed in strategic places so as to add another element to the counter terror measures being undertaken for the G20 summit, the officer added.

Elaborate security arrangements will be put in place across Delhi for the G20 summit with the deployment of more than 450 quick response teams of police. Disaster management units will also be deployed at the summit venue, designated hotels and routes that would be used by the dignitaries at the event. PTI SSH NIT SKY