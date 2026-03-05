Delhi Police commissioner greets personnel on Holi, reviews security arrangements

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha visited several duty points across Delhi on Thursday to review security arrangements and interact with personnel deployed during Holi.

Golchha extended Holi greetings to officers and the field staff and appreciated their dedication to duty while ensuring public safety during the festival.

Police officials said the commissioner interacted with personnel deployed at various locations and acknowledged their efforts.

"Adequate security arrangements were put in place across the city to ensure that Holi celebrations were conducted peacefully," a senior police officer said.

The commissioner visited multiple duty points, including Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar Market, South Extension Market, Pankha Road, Dabri, Vikaspuri, Peeragarhi Chowk, Prashant Vihar, Rohini Mukarba Chowk, Kingsway Camp, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Welcome Metro Station, Shyamlal College, Laxmi Nagar and W-Point at ITO. PTI BM BM MNK MNK