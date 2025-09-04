Delhi Police commissionerate writes to district judge over LG notification on evidence dissemination

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi police commissionerate's office has written a letter to the principal district and sessions judges over the dissemination of police evidence and examination of witnesses through virtual means.

On August 13, Lieutenant Governor issued a notification on police virtually presenting evidence in courts, which prompted city lawyers to go on strike.

The protest, which started on August 22, ended on August 28 after a meeting with the representative of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a statement by the Delhi Police commissioner clarifying that the notification would become operational after all stakeholders were heard.

The letter issued on Thursday said, "Only formal police witnesses may be permitted to be examined through video-conferencing. The examination of material police witnesses may continue to be conducted in physical mode, pending further consultations among various stakeholders." The police said it was done to ensure the objective of expediting proceedings and reducing delays besides maintaining the sanctity and efficacy of examination of crucial witnesses.

"Further, in the event of any request from the defence counsel for examination of a police witness, in physical mode, the same may be considered by the learned presiding judge on merits." The letter signed by Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said the arrangement would facilitate a "smooth and balanced" implementation of the newly-introduced progressive provisions for virtual examination of witnesses in BNSS.

The letter which was also forwarded to various bar bodies and the registrar of Delhi High Court cited the law and some notifications regarding the use of electronic communications. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK