Delhi Police concludes two-week-long public outreach initiative at IITF

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday concluded its two-week-long public outreach initiative at the India International Trade Fair (IITF-2025) with a closing ceremony at Pragati Maidan, marking the end of the force's activities at the pavilion aimed at enhancing citizen awareness and strengthening community engagement, an official said.

The pavilion, inaugurated on November 17 by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, served as a major attraction at the fair and highlighted key initiatives of the force across crime prevention, welfare measures and public safety.

Speaking at the event, Srivastava lauded the coordinated efforts of multiple police units and partner organisations whose contributions helped the pavilion attract visitors across age groups. He said the initiative had played a crucial role in spreading awareness about the new criminal laws, cybercrime prevention strategies, anti-narcotics initiatives and various welfare programmes of the Delhi Police.

The pavilion, which remained open from November 11 to 27, featured four thematic zones, each focusing on distinct aspects of policing and public education -- simplified awareness on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA); anti-narcotics awareness through the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), cybercrime reporting and safety demonstrations and welfare initiatives including the sale of products by the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS).

Officials said the pavilion witnessed heavy footfall due to multiple interactive activities such as live CEIR checks for lost or stolen mobile phones, a 'Spot the Scam' cyber safety challenge, an interaction zone for children featuring the 'Delhi Police Uncle' mascot and an 'Ask-the-Cop' booth addressing queries related to traffic, women's safety and cyber fraud.

Self-defence demonstrations were organised for women in collaboration with Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) while the canine squad showcased skill demonstrations. The Delhi Police Band also performed live, enhancing public engagement. A dedicated social media counter promoted digital outreach and citizen interaction, they said.

During the closing ceremony, self-defence demonstrations were staged for the dignitaries and a trained police dog exhibited its operational skills, they added.