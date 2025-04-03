Delhi Police conducts drug destruction event, aims for drug-free city by 2027

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday organised a drug destruction event as part of its ongoing campaign against narcotics and destroyed 1,643 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 2,622 crore in the international market, an official said.

The event held at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. on GT Karnal Road was attended by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, he added.

Large quantities of narcotics, including 529 kg of cannabis, 27 kg of charas, 11 kg of heroin, 517 kg of cocaine and smaller quantities of MDMA, ketamine and ephedrine, were disposed of during the event.

The cocaine destroyed was part of a total recovery of 1,289 kg from a multi-state drug bust following the registration of a case at the Special Cell on October 2, 2024.

Earlier in 2024, a total of 1,789 cases under the NDPS Act were registered, leading to the arrest of 2,290 drug traffickers. Additionally, financial investigations have resulted in the freezing of assets worth over Rs 4 crore, with another Rs 5 crore in assets under investigation, an officer said.

Between 2022 and 2025, approximately 41,395 kg of drugs have been incinerated as part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

During the event, Saxena praised the efforts of the Delhi Police and called for greater cooperation among all stakeholders to achieve the goal of making Delhi drug-free by 2027.

The initiative aligns with the directives set at the 9th state-level NCORD meeting, chaired by the lieutenant governor in November 2024, where a three-year roadmap was outlined to tackle the drug menace in a phased manner.

To encourage public participation in the fight against narcotics, the Union Home Ministry launched the ‘MANAS’ portal in January 2025, enabling citizens to report drug-related offenses anonymously through the helpline 1933.

The lieutenant governor has also announced cash rewards for those providing credible information on drug trafficking networks, with assurances of confidentiality. PTI SSJ AS AS