Delhi Police conducts IED awareness workshop, training to bolster festive season preparedness

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police, in a bid to strengthen counter-IED preparedness and enhance coordination ahead of the festive season, organised a workshop on the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) and a specialised awareness capsule course for its Bomb Disposal Units, an official said on Tuesday.

The session was conducted at the Delhi Police Academy in Dwarka.

The workshop on NIDMS was held on October 10 in collaboration with the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) of the National Security Guard (NSG).

"The NIDMS is a centralised software platform developed by NBDC under the Ministry of Home Affairs for collecting, analyzing, and sharing information on Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and bomb-related incidents across the country," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said in a statement.

The officer said that the system enables real-time data sharing, pattern recognition, and analysis of the modus operandi of anti-national elements, thereby improving intelligence coordination among security agencies.

"A total of 110 police personnel from various wings, including the Crime Branch, IT Centre at Police Headquarters, and all Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and Bomb Detection Teams (BDT), attended the workshop," he further said.

Alongside, a 12-day IED Awareness Capsule Course was conducted from October 6 to 17 for 86 officers of BDS and BDT in collaboration with NSG. The course covered theoretical and field training sessions, hands-on use of advanced detection and disposal equipment, and included a visit to NSG's IED Museum in Manesar.

Delhi Police currently operate eight Bomb Disposal Squads and 18 Bomb Detection Teams across key installations, including the Metro, IGI Airport, and railway stations. Modern equipment like RSP tool kits, telescopic manipulators, and vapor detectors have been deployed, with advanced tools such as bomb blankets and containment vessels under procurement. PTI BM NB