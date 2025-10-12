Delhi Police conducts intensified patrolling ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police conducted a citywide 'General Gasht' (intensified patrolling) across all 15 districts of the national capital ahead of the festive season, officials said.

Senior officers joined regular police personnel in the exercise, aimed at ensuring law and order, checking traffic violations, and maintaining public safety, they said. The patrolling took place during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha visited several pickets and barricaded zones to assess the ongoing operations and interact with officers on duty.

Golcha visited key locations, including ITO and Shakarpur, later reaching the Ghazipur border, where he discussed ground-level security arrangements with personnel, police said. He then proceeded towards Hazrat Nizamuddin to continue inspections, according to officials. DCP (East) Abhishek Dhania said the main objectives of the General Gasht are to ensure citywide safety, monitor dark and vulnerable areas, check traffic violations, and identify known criminals operating in various localities.

"This initiative enhances police visibility and reassures residents of their safety during the festive season," he said.

During the overnight patrolling, officers carried out vehicle checks at multiple points, including Punjabi Bagh, Rohtak Road, and Kotla Mubarakpur, with temporary barricades installed at strategic locations. The exercise saw coordination between local police and traffic police to ensure smooth traffic movement while enforcing checks, officials said.

A senior officer said, "The idea is to remain highly visible and alert across the city, to deter criminal activity and respond swiftly to any untoward incident. Our presence on the streets, especially at night, is meant to reassure the public and enhance law enforcement visibility." DCP (North) Raja Banthia conveyed greetings to the public for a safe and happy festive season and appealed to citizens to promptly report any suspicious activity.

"The cooperation of residents is key to maintaining peace. Our teams are on high alert, but timely reporting by the public makes a huge difference," he said.

Security arrangements were reviewed at key points, including the Ghazipur border and Peeragarhi, with senior officers overseeing the deployment of personnel and the functioning of pickets. Teams conducted patrolling on motorcycles, checking vehicles, and questioning people in areas identified as vulnerable, according to officials.

The Delhi Police asked citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to help authorities maintain law and order.