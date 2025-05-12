Delhi Police conducts mock drills to test emergency preparedness

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday conducted mock drills at several locations across the capital, including Rohini, Saket, and Daryaganj, an officer said.

One such drill was held at Sheraton Hotel in Saket. The operation saw the involvement of the bomb disposal and dog squads, fire department, and Traffic Police.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police and the local Station House Officer oversaw the exercise.

"This drill was part of our ongoing preparedness initiative to ensure rapid response in case of emergencies, especially at sensitive and crowded public locations," a police officer said.

The fire department conducted a drill at Delite Cinema in central Delhi's Daryaganj to assess their fire and evacuation protocols in case of an emergency.

At RG Complex in north Rohini, a drill simulating an abandoned bag scenario was conducted under the supervision of the local police.

The officer said these exercises are routine yet critical components of city-wide security measures, particularly in view of ongoing alerts and large public gatherings.

Such drills help in identifying gaps in coordination and improving real-time responsiveness of all concerned agencies, he said. PTI SSJ VN VN