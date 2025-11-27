Delhi Police conducts self-defence awareness programme for women at German Embassy

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police organised an awareness session under its 'Sashakti' women empowerment initiative at the German Embassy, focusing on safety measures and practical self-defence skills for women in public spaces, an official said on Thursday.

The event featured a live demonstration by the Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) instructors, who showcased easy-to-learn self-defence techniques aimed at helping women and girls respond effectively during threatening situations, a statement of the Delhi Police read.

The demonstration highlighted real-life scenarios, quick-response methods and the role of alertness and presence of mind in tackling emergencies, it read.

According to the statement, a detailed interaction was also held with German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, students of Miranda House and women cab drivers associated with 'Sakha Women with Wheels'.

Discussions centred on improving women's safety through better public infrastructure, community participation, digital-safety practices and safer transport and workplace environments.

DCP (SPUWAC) Anjitha Chepyala said the unit remains committed to enhancing community engagement and conducting regular awareness programmes across the capital to promote women's safety, read the statement. PTI BM NB