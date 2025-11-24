Delhi Police conducts self-defence, women's safety awareness programme at IITF

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Monday conducted a self-defence and women's safety awareness programme under its "Sashakti" initiative at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in Pragati Maidan, an official said.

The event featured a live demonstration by trained Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) instructors, who showcased simple, practical and situational self-defence techniques aimed at helping women and girls respond effectively during distress or threatening circumstances.

The session highlighted the importance of alertness, presence of mind and swift reaction in everyday scenarios, an officer said. A nukkad natak (street play) was also staged, focusing on themes such as self-defence, domestic violence, women's rights, cyber safety and awareness about police helplines.

Through dialogues and a situational narrative, the performance sought to engage visitors at the trade fair, particularly young women, girls and families, police said.

The programme is part of the Delhi Police's ongoing "Sashakti Empowering Women" initiative, which encourages wider participation of women and girls in self-defence training and awareness sessions.

Police added that the unit will continue conducting similar outreach and training activities across Delhi to promote women's safety and empower youth through sustained community engagement.