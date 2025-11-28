Delhi Police connects with lakhs of students in 'Cyber Samvad 2.0' awareness drive

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday conducted a large-scale virtual awareness session on cybercrime for school teachers and students under its 'Cyber Samvad 2.0' initiative, connecting lakhs of students from more than 1,000 schools across the city, an official said.

The event, in collaboration with the Directorate of Education, GNCTD, and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), was held in the Police Headquarters from 11.30 am to 1 pm, he said.

Around 250 students and teachers from NDMC schools attended the programme physically, while others joined in online mode from their institutions, the police said.

A street play on cyber safety by the Deep Group engaged participants and highlighted common online threats.

The police conducted a detailed training session on emerging cybercrimes targeting children, and explained issues such as cyberbullying, stalking, grooming, digital arrest, cyber slavery and online job fraud.

They advised students to use two-factor authentication, protect their digital identity and stay alert to suspicious online activity. PTI SSJ APL