Delhi Police constable among 2 killed as bus collides with truck amid dense fog in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 15 (PTI) Two men, including a Delhi Police constable, were killed and five others injured on Thursday after the bus they were in collided with a truck amid dense fog on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, police said.

The accident took place near the Nangla Gurjar village when the bus headed to Delhi collided with the truck, damaging both vehicles, and halting traffic on the expressway stretch briefly, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Bhawani Singh (34), the conductor of the bus from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, and Mohar Singh (30), a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan who worked as a constable with Delhi Police, officials said.

The injured – Suresh Meena, Mausam, Bijendra and Kavita, all from Rajasthan, and Rukmani from Gurugram – are being treated at the Al-Afia Hospital in Mandikhera.

According to police, the accident took place amid dense fog around 7:30 am on Thursday, when the speeding truck suddenly swerved, causing the overtaking private bus to collide with its left side.

Hearing the loud noise, people from the nearby areas rushed to the spot and pulled the injured out of the bus.

A police team soon reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital, where doctors declared Bhawani Singh and Mohar Singh dead.

“An FIR has been registered in the matter, and a probe is underway,” local SHO Subhash Chand said. PTI COR ARI