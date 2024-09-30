Delhi Police constable drag death case: Court sends accused to 3-day police custody

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A court here on Monday allowed police to quiz in its custody for three days an accused in a case, in which a car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable after being admonished by him for rash driving in outer Delhi and dragged the policeman for about 10 metres, leading to his death.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Additional Sessions Judge Charu Asiwal was hearing an application of the city police seeking five days' police custody of Rajnish alias Situ.

According to police, Rajnish was present in the car while the driver and owner of the vehicle are yet to be nabbed. Police also said Rajnish was required to be taken to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Granting the three-day police custody, the judge orally observed that if police personnel die in this manner, there would be no law and order.

The court directed that the accused be produced before it on October 3.

During the proceedings, the defence argued that Rajnish was not driving the car nor did he have any criminal intention.

The incident occurred around 2:15 am on Sunday near Veena Enclave, when Sandeep (30) was going towards Railway Road from the Nangloi police station during his duty hours. He was wearing civilian clothes, police had said.

Police registered an FIR under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). PTI MNR RC