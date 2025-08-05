Delhi Police constable injured in attack during raid on bootlegger's premises

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable sustained serious injuries after a police team was attacked by a group of people, including a known bootlegger and his family members, during a raid in southeast Delhi's Gautampuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening after constable Lakhan of the Special Staff in the southeast district received a tip-off about a large consignment of illicit liquor being stored at the residence of Kailash (63), a habitual offender with multiple cases under the Excise Act, he said.

"Acting on the information, inspector Rajinder Singh Dagar, in-charge of the Special Staff, formed a team comprising sub-inspector Shubham and other personnel. The team, dressed in civil clothes, reached the location around 8 pm," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

During initial surveillance, constables Lakhan and Satbir observed Kailash and another man openly selling liquor on the staircase of the house, he added.

When the police team attempted to intervene, Kailash allegedly incited the crowd by shouting that someone should be killed to protect the business.

Following this, Kailash, his wife Seeta, an associate named Sameer, a 17-year-old juvenile, and several others allegedly attacked the police team with lathis and bricks.

"Constable Satbir was seriously injured in the attack and lost consciousness after receiving blows to his head and body. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar, where he was declared unfit for giving a statement," the DCP added.

Meanwhile, additional police force was called to the spot, and the situation was brought under control. Kailash, Seeta, Sameer, and the juvenile were apprehended, while others managed to flee under the cover of the gathered crowd.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at the Badarpur police station.