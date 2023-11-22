Delhi Police constable sent to district lines for slapping kids

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was transferred to district lines for allegedly assaulting kids in Mehrauli in southern part of the city, officials said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where constable Chhotelal Meena was seen slapping kids. The parents of the kids also submitted a complaint to police in connection with the incident. According to police, the officer has been sent to district lines (taken off active duty) and necessary departmental action being taken. PTI BM CK