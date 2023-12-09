Delhi Police constable stabbed during raid in Wazirpur

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A man accused of robbery allegedly stabbed a Delhi Police constable when the latter tried to nab him in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The policeman sustained injuries and has been sent to a hospital for treatment, they said.

A police team had gone to nab Ajay alias Ganja, who is accused to have been previously involved in a snatching and robbery case near Macchi Market in Wazirpur on Friday night, they said.

"Ajay was sitting along with his friend Akash. On seeing the police team, Ajay and Akash tried to run but constable Bhupender tried to restrain them,” a police officer said.

“Ajay whipped out a knife and stabbed Bhupender in the chest and hand, and fled from the scene," the officer said, adding that Akash was however nabbed.

The constable has been admitted to Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, where his condition is said to be out of danger, police said.

Police said teams have been constituted to arrest Ajay, who is accused of involvement in seven cases of Arms Act and robbery in Adarsh Nagar area. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY