Delhi Police constable stabbed to death in Govindpuri, one held

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by three people on Saturday while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said, adding that one of the attackers was arrested following an encounter on Saturday.

Advertisment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Sain said Deepak Max, 20, has been arrested by a team of Crime Branch from Govindpuri.

"Deepak received a bullet wound in his leg in retaliation by our team when he opened fire at them during his arrest near DDA flats in the afternoon," Sain said.

A sophisticated weapon has been recovered from him, he said.

Advertisment

Constable Kiran Pal (28) posted at Govindpuri Police Station was on the night patrolling duty when he stopped three people riding on a scooty.

Another senior police officer said Pal was on his motorbike when he spotted the trio near Govindpuri's lane number 13 around 5.30 am.

The accused also threw stones at the constable to evade arrest but he managed to waylaid them by putting his bike in front of their vehicle, the officer said.

Advertisment

The constable also took away the keys of the scooty and inquired the trio on suspicion. On this, an argument broke out between them.

"The accused whipped out a knife and stabbed him before leaving the spot," the officer said.

The other police personnel who were present at the nearby police booth rushed him to Majidia Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He had two stab wounds in his chest and abdomen.

Advertisment

Sain said soon after the incident, several teams were formed to nab the accused and one of them has been arrested.

The two other accused at large and will be arrested soon, Sain added.

Pal, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, is survived by his mother, elder brother and sister in law.

Advertisment

He was inducted in Delhi Police as constable in 2018. Earlier, he was posted at Kishan Garh police station before getting the posting at Govind Puri Police station in March, this year.

On January 4, a Delhi police Assistant Sub-Inspector Shambhu Dayal was stabbed to death when he nabbed a snatcher in west Delhi's Mayapuri area.

On September 29, a constable Sandeep was dragged to death by two men in a car, when he stopped them drinking alcohol in public place in outer Delhi's Nangloi. He was also on patrolling on his bike without the uniform.

Advertisment

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior Delhi Police officers to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

Shah underscored the importance of making every Delhi resident feel safe, stressing that it is the personal responsibility of every police officer to ensure public confidence in the city's security. PTI ALK HIG HIG