Delhi Police constable succumbs to injuries after accidental firing on poll duty

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A constable in the PCR unit of the Delhi Police died while performing his duties on the assembly election day in Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The constable, identified as Nikhil Yadav, was posted in the west zone of PCR when he met with an accident on February 5 while performing his official duties for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, he said.

According to police sources, an accidental firing from another police officer's service gun injured him and he was rushed to the hospital.

"He was under medical treatment since then and succumbed to his injuries on March 22," a senior police officer said.

"Delhi Police paid homage to Constable Nikhil Yadav. His last rites were performed on March 23 at his native village, Khaira, Najafgarh," he added.

Senior officers and fellow police personnel were present during the funeral and paid their respects with a gun salute to the departed soul, the officer said.