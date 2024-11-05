Delhi Police cop among two mowed down by DTC bus

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Two people, including a Delhi Police constable, were mowed down by a DTC bus after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a technical snag near the Monastery Market here, police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus climbed over a pavement, collided with a billboard pole, before hitting the two men, and finally, came to a halt after crashing into a road divider on Ring Road on Monday night, they said.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident except for a DTC duty officer as the vehicle had reported a breakdown.

"The green DTC bus, operating on the route from Sarai Kale Khan to Nand Nagari via ISBT, developed some technical snag. Around 10:38 pm, the Police Control Room (PCR) received multiple calls claiming that the bus had swerved off the road near the Monastery Market, causing extensive damage and leaving two people critically injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement.

Delhi Police Constable Victor (27), a resident of Nagaland, and another man, identified as Satyapriya (23), a resident of Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, were injured in the incident, he added.

Police said Satyapriya was studying engineering in Kanpur. He had come to Delhi from Gurugram for shopping.

"Constable Victor was on night-patrolling duty and left the police station at 9:45 pm. He was riding the PCR motorcycle when the accident took place.

After being hit by the bus, he was rushed to Parmanand Hospital in Civil Lines, where doctors declared him dead. Victor sustained multiple severe injuries on his head, neck and face," Banthia said.

Victor was posted at the Civil Lines police station since June 2023 and had joined the Delhi Police in 2019. He was not married, the officer said.

Satyapriya was also declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The bus driver, Vinod Kumar (57), a resident of Ghazipur, has been taken into custody. He did not sustain any injuries in the accident. He was employed with the DTC as a driver since 2010, police said.

Family members and friends of constable Victor demanded justice and strict action against the DTC bus driver.

The constable is survived by his mother and sister.

His friend Bimal, who is also from Nagaland, said Victor was a hardworking and humble human being. He was young and had responsibility for his old mother and sister who are in Nagaland.

"We demand justice and strict action against the DTC bus driver. We have personally seen that DTC bus drivers often indulge in speeding and rash driving," Bimal said, adding that he was well-trained in handling weapons and SWAT training.

Lotha, another friend of Victor, said they both joined Delhi Police the same year and were training to get into CISF. He stayed alone in Civil Lines area. He wanted to buy a sportsbike for himself and support his family. PTI BM NB NB