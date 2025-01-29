Delhi Police cop shoots himself dead in UP's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A 30-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in his native village in the Doghat area here on Friday, officials said.

Piyush, a resident of Azampur Mulsam, had been recruited under the compassionate appointment quota in 2018-19 following the death of his father. He was a bachelor with an elder brother employed abroad.

Family members said Piyush had come to the village on Friday. In the evening, he shot himself at his home using his service pistol, they said.

Piyush was rushed by his family in a critical state to a private hospital in Baraut, from where he was referred to a higher centre.

Doctors declared him dead at the district hospital.

Doghat Police Station SHO Suryadeep Singh said they had seized the pistol found at the spot.