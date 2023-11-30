Delhi Police crackdown on cigarette shops nears educational institutes

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on 70 cigarette shops operating near schools and educational institutes across the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

Police said 31 areas were identified where vendors were found selling tobacco products near educational institutes in violation of norms.

"According to data provided by the Department of Education, a local inquiry was conducted. Later, we identified total 31 areas all over Delhi, where pan khokha, bidi, gutka vendors were found indulging in sale of tobacco products in the 100 metres parameter of educational institutes," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

The officer further said 31 teams were formed under the supervision of DCP and surprise raids were conducted at as many locations in Delhi.

Under 'Operation Kawach', 70 vendors were found violating the rules under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in a single day on Tuesday. Later, the matter was brought to the notice of civil authorities for closing all such violators, Yadav said.

The operation is primarily intended to save the youth and children from the menace of drugs. PTI COR BM CK