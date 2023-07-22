Delhi Police cracks down on sale of Chinese Manjha

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) With kite-flying season picking up, Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on those illegally selling 'Chinese Manjha' and its chief Sanjay Arora on Saturday stressed the need for consistent and deterrent action while citing "unsatisfactory" seizure.

The police took legal action against 44 people and seized 120 rolls of Chinese Manjha in the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday - the first two days of the drive , officials said.

A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese Manjha in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Wednesday evening when she was travelling on a motorbike driver by her father.

Kite-flying picks up traditionally in the run-up to Independence Day, but several injuries and deaths are also reported due to it every year.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese Manjha in the national capital as it posed a risk to people and animals by cutting through their skin.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the crime branch of the city police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of Chinese synthetic manjha, used for kite flying, in markets and shops here.

According to an action taken report against Chinese Manjha issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Saturday, there has been some improvement in the detection of Chinese Manjha.

On Wednesday, northwest, Rohini, outer north, east, Shahdara, New Delhi, south, Dwarka and west districts could not detect the presence of Chinese Manjha at all, the report said.

North, central, northeast, southwest, south and outer districts did take legal action by registering either FIRs under section 188 IPC or preparing Kalandras under section 5/15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, it stated.

“On Thursday, New Delhi and southwest districts failed to detect any Chinese Manjha. However, there has been some improvement in market visits and also, in detection by way of registration of cases/Kalandras. The seizure, however, remains very poor and unsatisfactory,” it stated.

Simultaneously with seizures, the investigation must be carried out to trace the source of the seizures to make the exercise meaningful, the police chief said.

Progress on this count should be reflected on a weekly basis by highlighting those cases where the source of the seized Chinese Manjha was traced and the manufacturing setup was disrupted, he said.

There is a need for uniformity in taking legal action, it said noting some police stations are registering FIRs under Section 188 IPC (which is punishable with imprisonment for one month or with a fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both), the report said "A few police stations are preparing Kalandras u/s 5/15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, (which is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years or with a fine up to Rs one lakh, or with both)," it said.

It must be ensured that wherever manufacture sale, storage, purchase and use of thread made of nylon, synthetic material and/or floated with a synthetic substance which is non-biodegradable (commonly known as Chines Manjha), for kite flying is detected, correct legal action must be taken by invoking Environment (Protection) Act, the report stated.

It is expected that sustained action will be taken to detect more cases and affect quality seizures to act as deterrents in our efforts to eradicate Chinese Manjha for kite flying, it added. PTI NIT RT