Delhi Police cracks two robbery cases, apprehends five juveniles

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has cracked two robbery cases with the apprehension of five juveniles involved in the crimes reported from north-west Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

Police also recovered Rs 13,500 stolen cash from the possession of the minors.

"The two cases were registered on April 14. The incidents raised concerns among the local community, prompting the police to form different teams to nab the offenders," DCP (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Police launched a probe into the robberies after recording the statements of the complainants and scanned CCTV camera footage from areas around the crime scenes, the officer said.

"Based on multiple findings, police identified the potential suspects and carried out raids. Four juveniles were nabbed based on the leads. The fifth was apprehended shortly after," the DCP said.

During interrogation, the juveniles confessed to both robberies, saying they committed the crimes to earn some quick money. Their disclosures led to the recovery of Rs 13,500 stolen cash, the officer said.

The police are working to recover the remaining stolen items, the DCP said. PTI BM ARI