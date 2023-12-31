Delhi Police deploys 10,000 personnel to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police is geared up to tackle any nuisance and law and order condition in the city on New Year's Eve while the traffic police have deployed more than 2,500 personnel for smooth movement of vehicles, officials said on Sunday.'' According to the police, more than 10,000 personnel will be deployed on the ground to curb hooliganism and traffic violations.

"We want everyone to welcome the New Year with great zeal. But if someone is found causing nuisance on roads, they will face action," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

A senior police official said drunk driving, stunts by motorcycle riders and loud exhaust sounds of any vehicle are strictly prohibited in Delhi and stressed that no one will be allowed to flout the rules.

As many as 250 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been deployed to curb drunk driving, officials said.

Movement of vehicles going towards Connaught Place will be regulated after 8 pm on Sunday. Around 450 motorcycles will also be positioned at different places, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said According to the police, adequate personnel will be deployed in areas where high footfall is expected.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said commuters will not be allowed to exit the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve to ease overcrowding.

However, entry of passengers into the station will be allowed, it said.

Services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable, DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said in a statement.

On Sunday, police put up multiple layers of barricades in Delhi's border areas near Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Fire Department is geared up to handle any emergency in the city on New Year's Eve.

"Our priority is to maintain a joyful atmosphere while prioritizing the safety of all people," Chief of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said.

In anticipation of high footfall at popular locations, the fire department has implemented strategic measures to handle any emergency.

"These locations include Ansal Plaza, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Palika Bazar, Gandhi Nagar Market, Pacific Mall, Rani Bagh Market, Chhatarpur, Majnu Ka Tila, Hauz Khas village market, Guru Hanuman Marg, Aero City Mukherjee Nagar, Kalka Ji temple, Prachin Hanuman temple and some other area," Garg said.