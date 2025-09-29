Delhi Police destroy 1,847 kg of seized drugs worth Rs 35 cr; 2,100 traffickers held in 2025

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi Police destroyed 1,847 kg of seized drugs valued at about Rs 35 crore in the international market at an anti-narcotics event in the national capital on Monday, officials said.

More than 2,100 drug traffickers have been arrested in Delhi and contraband worth over Rs 26.6 crore seized under the NDPS Act this year, they said.

According to police, 1,674 cases have been registered till September 15, resulting in the arrest of 2,163 drug traffickers, an official statement read.

Drugs that were destroyed on Monday included 1,729 kg of cannabis, 92.7 kg of charas, 3.7 kg of heroin, 189 gm of cocaine, 215 gm of amphetamine and 20.5 kg of psychotropic tablets, it added.

The event was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. Saxena lauded the force for its “relentless campaign” against narcotic drugs in the capital, the official note read.

“Before the burning of Ravan, let there be the destruction of narcotics,” he said, adding that strong action under the PITNDPS Act and property seizures from traffickers had strengthened the drive.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said the programme was held as part of the Narcotics Control Bureau’s “Drug Vinishtikaran Pakhwada” campaign running from September 15 to 30.

“By safely disposing of confiscated drugs, the Delhi Police aims to send a clear message of zero tolerance towards narcotics,” he said.

Police, in its statement, said that in the last three years, nearly 43,000 kg of narcotics worth around Rs 13,796 crore have been destroyed in seven earlier rounds -- on December 21, 2022 (2,888 kg), June 26, 2023 (15,700 kg), February 20, 2024 (10,631 kg), December 17, 2024 (10,601 kg), January 24, 2025 (1,575 kg), April 3, 2025 (1,624 kg) and June 26, 2025 (1,629 kg).

Golchha added that the force has been tasked to work in a focused manner to achieve a “Drug-Free Delhi" by 2027.

Officials added that public cooperation is also being encouraged through the "MANAS" portal and helpline launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year, which allows citizens to anonymously report drug offenders and claim rewards.