Delhi Police destroys illegal drugs worth Rs 1,682 crore

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday destroyed over 10,600 kilograms of illegal drugs at Biotic Waste Solutions, valued at more than Rs 1,600 crore in the international market, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was present when the illegal drugs, including cannabis, hashish, heroin, cocaine, LSD, MDMA, poppy straw, doda post, Ketamine, narcotic injections and other psychotropic substances were destroyed, Delhi Police in a statement said.

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders, committees were formed by Delhi Police to oversee the destruction of drugs seized from traffickers. These committees compiled a list of confiscated drugs from cases between 1969 and 2024 that had received disposal orders from the courts, it read.

"Till December 15, the Delhi Police registered 1,714 cases under the NDPS Act, arresting 2,169 drug traffickers. Financial investigations led to the seizure of assets worth approximately Rs 3.13 crore, with an additional Rs 3 crore under forfeiture proceedings. Action under PITNDPS has been initiated against seven traffickers, with cases ongoing against 37 others," read the statement.

Since December 2022, Delhi Police has conducted four major destruction initiatives, destroying over 43,000 kilograms of narcotics worth Rs 4,300 crore, Delhi Police said.

Saxena hailed the destruction of narcotics, calling the move a step towards a drugs-free India.

Police further said that as part of the anti-drug campaign, Delhi Police launched a comprehensive one-month drive starting December 1. The campaign includes raids on 200 schools, colleges, hostels, shops, and hotels and random checks of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. Hostel wardens, school administrators, and citizens are actively engaged in awareness programs. PTI BM BM MNK MNK