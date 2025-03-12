Delhi Police detains 24 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in week-long operation

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has detained 24 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, including two minors, from south and southeast Delhi in a week-long operation, an official said on Wednesday.

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals were detained from south Delhi, while 11 illegal immigrants, including two minors, were detained from southeast Delhi, a police officer said, adding that the operation was launched on March 6.

The crackdown came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the capital's law and order situation and instructed senior Delhi Police officers to adopt a swift legal approach while dealing with illegal immigrants.

The detainees were found in possession of national ID cards issued by the Bangladesh government, Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range), S K Jain, said, adding that upon entering India, they allegedly used local contacts to fraudulently obtain Indian identity documents.

"The forged documents are now being forwarded to the respective authorities for cancellation," Jain said.

Action is also being taken against the local contacts who assisted them in obtaining Indian ID cards, the officer said, adding that the detainees are being processed for deportation through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The immigrants crossed into India via the Benapole and Hakimpur borders in West Bengal, and then travelled to Delhi by train, the officer said.

"The authorities are intensifying efforts to trace and apprehend individuals and networks responsible for facilitating their illegal entry and stay in India," Jain said.

The women detainees worked as housemaids in the Bengali-dominated areas such as CR Park in south Delhi, while the men were largely engaged in the unorganised sector, the officer said.

"Since they spoke Bengali fluently, they often introduced themselves as migrants from West Bengal to avoid suspicion," Jain said. PTI SSJ BM ARI