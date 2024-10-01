Delhi police detains 30 Tibetans protesting outside Chinese embassy

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Delhi police detained 30 Tibetans heading to protest outside the Chinese embassy on Tuesday against the human rights situation in their homeland, officials said.

The protest was held after China marked its 75th year of communist party rule, a protester told the reporters.

"We have detained 30 Tibetan protesters who were heading towards China's embassy. They were released later after some time from Chanakyapuri police station," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Police on Monday banned protests and the gathering of five or more persons in the central and bordering areas of the city till October 5, citing law and order issues.

According to an order issued from the Delhi Police Headquarters, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has directed to impose the section 163 (which was earlier section 144 of CrPC) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita in the districts of New Delhi, North and Central and all police stations jurisdiction sharing the borders with other states. PTI BM HIG