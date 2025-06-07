Delhi Police detains 66 illegal Bangladeshi nationals, deportation process underway

New Delhi:) Delhi Police on Saturday detained 66 Bangladeshi nationals living illegally in the city for several years, officials said.

The detainees, who had been residing in northwest Delhi without valid documents are being processed for deportation to Bangladesh, he said.

The police coordinated with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to initiate verification and legal action against these foreign nationals. All of them had entered the country illegally and were living in violation of visa and immigration norms, a senior police officer said.

"The FRRO is currently completing the legal and documentation formalities for their deportation. They will be sent back to Bangladesh following due process," he said.