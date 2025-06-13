Delhi Police detains Bangladeshi woman for illegal stay

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has detained a 23-year-old Bangladeshi woman who had been living illegally in the Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Friday.

Kulsum Begam, the detainee, is a native of Jamril Danga village in Bangladesh’s Narail district.

“Kulsum Begam, who entered India illegally through jungle routes, was traced during a door-to-door verification drive carried out in Vasant Kunj. She has been sent to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) deportation centre,” a police officer said.

The southwest district police have traced and detained 145 illegal Bangladeshi migrants since December 26 last year as part of their ongoing crackdown against illegal stay in the city. PTI BM ARI