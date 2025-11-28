New Delhi: Ten alleged drug peddlers, including three foreign nationals, were arrested and narcotics worth Rs 12 crore were seized in a series of coordinated raids across Delhi-NCR over the past 24 hours, police said on Friday.

The joint operation was conducted by the Telangana Police and the Delhi Police in coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Surender Kumar said at a press conference.

Forty foreign nationals linked to the network have also been detained for deportation proceedings, he added.

Three months ago, Telangana Police busted a drug supply module in Hyderabad, uncovering a network that used courier services to transport narcotics.

"During the investigation, it was found that the drugs were being sourced from Delhi and supplied to Telangana. Accordingly, multiple raids were carried out across Delhi-NCR, leading to the arrest of the 10 accused," Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.