Delhi Police directs officers to physically present evidence in court during trials

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has directed all its officers and personnel to physically appear before courts for presenting evidence during criminal trials, a circular issued by the police read.

The fresh circular, issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police, partially modifies an earlier order dated September 4 which had provided certain relaxations regarding court appearances.

"In partial modification of the earlier letter no. 98602/CP Sectt/PHQ dated 04.09.2025, it is hereby directed that in all criminal trials, all police officers/personnel shall physically appear before the Hon'ble Courts for the purpose of deposition/evidence," read the circular issued by Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Delhi Police.

According to officials, the circular has been circulated to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (districts/units) and Special/Joint/Additional Commissioners of Police in Delhi and New Delhi for compliance. Copies have also been sent to the Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi and the Chairman of the Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi for information.

The Delhi district courts bar body on Monday called off its strike after receiving an assurance from the Delhi Police Commissioner's office that police officials will physically place in record evidence, including deposition, before the courts during criminal trials.

On September 4, the committee was critical of a letter of the police commissioner's office to the principal district and sessions judges about the proposed means of police virtually presenting evidence in courts, and announced the indefinite and intensified lawyers' strike from Monday, saying it was contrary to the assurance given by authorities.

On August 13, the LG issued a notification about the issue, which prompted city lawyers to go on strike. The protest, which started on August 22, was suspended on August 28 after a meeting with the representative of Home Minister Amit Shah and a statement by the Delhi police commissioner clarifying that the notification would become operational after all stakeholders were heard. PTI BM NB