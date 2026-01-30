Delhi Police dog handler found dead in kennel; suicide suspected

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A 52-year-old Delhi Police constable posted as a dog handler in the West district was found hanging inside the Dog Squad office premises in Janakpuri area on early Friday, police said.

It is suspected to be a case of suicide, they said, adding that the deceased, Constable Inder Singh, had been under mental stress for the past few days following the death of his granddaughter.

After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and found the constable hanging inside the kennel area of the Dog Squad office premises, an officer said.

The body was subsequently brought down and shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, police said.

Statements of colleagues and family members of the constable have been recorded as part of the inquest proceedings. According to police, the family informed investigators that Singh had been under mental stress for the past few days following the death of his granddaughter.

"Prima facie, no foul play has been noticed so far. Legal proceedings are being carried out," a senior officer said, adding that the body has been handed over to the family for last rites. PTI SSJ SSJ ARB ARB ARB