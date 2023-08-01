Delhi Police on alert following communal clashes in Gurugram

New Delhi: The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas.

Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees. "We are urging them to maintain peace in their areas. Social media monitoring is also being done," the officer said.

Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places. Drones are also being used.

"Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch," the Delhi Police tweeted.

According to the police, foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. Barricades are being placed at bordering areas and checking is also being done.

A mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon, in a fresh case of communal violence after the previous day's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district.

The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur. The Badshahpur market was also shut down.

After getting information about the fresh violence, Gurugram Police reached the spot but the rioters managed to flee on their bikes and other vehicles by then, officials said, adding some suspects have been detained.

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.