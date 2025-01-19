Delhi Police externed over 1,100 habitual offenders in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Delhi Police externed more than 1,100 habitual offenders from the national capital last year under the provisons of the Delhi Police Act, according to official data.

The externment process aimed at maintaining peace and harmony is used to keep criminals away from specific araes dor a set period, a senior police officer said.

"A total of 1,130 people were externed from different districts of Delhi. They were found fit for externment proceedings under Section 47 and 48 of the Delhi Police Act (removal of persons about to commit offences)," the officer said.

Under the procedure, notices are first served to the such individuals, requiring them to explain why they should not be externed. If their explanation is deemed unsatisfactory, further action is taken, he added.

The data reveals that in 2015 Delhi Police externed 268 people, 215 in 2016, 133 in 2017, 79 in 2018, 302 in 2019, 176 in 2020, 311in 2021, 716 in 2022 and 619 in 2023.

Explaining the process, another senior police officer said Section 47 (removal of persons about to commit offences) of the Delhi Police Act allows the Commissioner of Police to extern individuals whose actions or movements pose a threat to public safety or property, or who are believed to be involved in offences involving force, violence or intimidation.

He further said that externment plays an important role in maintaining peace and harmony in society. It significantly disrupts criminal activities, by forcing offenders to relocate to unfamiliar territories, where establishing new criminal networks is challenging, the officer said.

"After externment, it becomes tough for a criminal to restart his criminal activities in another state. At a new place, he has to create new links, which is not easy," he added. PTI BM OZ OZ