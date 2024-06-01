Delhi Police facilitates retiring head constable in coma

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) A retiring head constable, who is in a coma for the last two years following an accident in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar, has been facilitated by the Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioners of Police (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal and SK Singh on Friday facilitated head constable Raj Singh at his residence on his retirement, police said.

Raj was critically injured in a road accident while on duty and has remained in a coma since then, they said.

The accident took place on August 24, 2022 at Ma Anandamayi Marg, Sarita Vihar traffic Circle, when Raj and two other police personnel were on duty, the police said.

A speeding car hit Raj causing severe head injuries and leaving him unconscious., the police said.

A senior police official said that when the officers went to meet Raj, they also tried to interact with him.

He was facilitated in the same way as all the other retirees. He was offered rose petals garland, turban, commendation certificates, Delhi Police shield and other gifts as offered/given to other retirees, the officer said, adding that it was a sobering and emotional moment for everyone.

The family of Raj was visibly distraught and worried about his condition.

DCP Jaiswal and Singh tried to comfort the family, expressing their deep concern and support for Raj during this challenging time. They reassured them that the entire police department was rallying behind Raj, the police said.