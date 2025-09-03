Delhi Police felicitates 20 drivers of Highway Hero Trust for ensuring road safety, security

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi Police on Wednesday felicitated 20 drivers associated with the Highway Hero Trust for their exemplary services in ensuring safety, security and cleanliness of vehicles along with promoting tourist-friendly conduct in the national capital, an official said.

According to an official statement, the felicitation ceremony was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Management Division) Ajay Chaudhry presented awards to the drivers, including Kavita, Tulsi, Roop Mohan and Sanver Khan, it said.

All the awardees are members of the Highway Hero Trust and owners of their vehicles, it added.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhry urged the drivers to follow traffic rules in letter and spirit, stressing that taxi drivers often create the first impression of Delhi for visitors.

The event was attended by Special CP K Jegadesan, IAS officer D Karthikeyan, Delhi Tourism General Manager Meenakshi Sharma and senior traffic police officers. PTI BM BM SMV OZ OZ