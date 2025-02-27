Delhi Police felicitates citizens for foiling robberies in city

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has honoured vigilant citizens who displayed courage by thwarting three separate cases of robbery and snatching in outer north part of the city, an official said on Thursday.

"Their swift action, supported by timely police intervention, led to the apprehension of multiple suspects," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Nidhin Valsan said.

Sharing details about the different incidents, the DCP said that on the night of February 25, around 9 pm, Babita and her son were near A-Block Market Bus Stand in Shahbad Dairy when a dispute broke out between her son and a local miscreant.

"The confrontation escalated and the accused forcibly took Rs 1,600 from her son's pocket after physically assaulting him. Reacting swiftly, Babita raised an alarm and along with her son, chased the suspect. In the ensuing scuffle, she sustained an injury but managed to restrain the accused. Moments later, beat patrolling officers arrived and took custody of the suspect," said the DCP.

He further said that the accused was identified as Rahul, also known as Mauji, a habitual offender with 27 prior cases registered against him at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

In the second incident, on February 22 Alipur Police received a distress call reporting a gunshot in the village Kheda Kalan.

The complainant, Naresh Parcha (65) recounted that while his nephew Brijesh was counting wedding gifts at home, an armed intruder, later identified as Ravi Rana, stormed in and snatched Rs 12,000 at gunpoint.

"As Ravi attempted to flee, Naresh and his family bravely chased him. During the pursuit, they noticed two accomplices, Manjeet and an unidentified associate, waiting in a white car. Ravi fired a gunshot while Manjeet brandished another firearm in an attempt to deter the pursuers. However, the family, continued the chase and managed to apprehend Ravi. Manjeet and his associate managed to escape in their vehicle," said the DCP Ravi Rana was out on bail in a murder case registered at Narela Industrial Area Police Station, he said. The police have launched an active search for the absconding accused, identified as Sunil alias Shanky.

Later the same day, another snatching incident was reported in Alipur.

Ram Avtar, a commuter returning from work, was targeted by three motorcycle-borne individuals while he was talking on his phone. As the assailants attempted to snatch his mobile device, their motorcycle lost balance, causing them to crash.

Seizing the opportunity, Avtar and a nearby acquaintance detained two of the suspects, while the third fled the scene. Upon police intervention, it was discovered that both detained suspects were juveniles.