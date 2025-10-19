Delhi Police Files 400-page chargesheet against man accused of attacking CM

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi Police have filed a chargesheet of around 400 pages in a magisterial court against the man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines, sources said.

They said that the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), and his friend Syed Tahsin Raza have been chargesheeted for various offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty and criminal conspiracy.

Court sources said that the magistrate, after taking cognisance of the final report on Saturday, posted the matter for further proceedings on October 30.

They said, according to the final report, Khimjibhai was angry because the Delhi chief minister supported the Supreme Court's order of August 11 directing authorities to relocate stray dogs.

The chargesheet includes the statements of over 40 witnesses, court sources said.

Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office on the morning of August 20, around 8:15 am, her office said, terming the assault part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her".

The chief minister was attended by doctors and underwent MLC (medico-legal case) examination, CMO officials said.