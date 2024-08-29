Delhi Police files 7,000-page charge sheet in kidney transplant racket

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A 7,000-page charge sheet has been filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged kidney transplant involving Bangladeshis citizens, an officer said on Thursday.

In July, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested seven people, including a 50-year-old Delhi-based woman doctor and three Bangladeshi citizens, in connection with the case.

A source said a total of ten people have been named as accused in the 7,112 page charge sheet, which was filed last week in a city court.

According to police, the woman doctor, D Vijaya Rajakumari, then working as a kidney transplant surgeon on a "fee-for-service basis" at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the transplants of around 15 people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023.

Dr Rajakumari allegedly conducted these surgeries at Noida-based Yathartha Hospital where she was a visiting consultant, according to the charge sheet. Among the other arrested are an assistant of the doctor, Vikram Singh, and three Bangladeshi nationals -- Rasel, Mihammad Sumon Miyan, and Mohammad Rokon alias Rahul Sarkar alias Bijay Mondal.

Police during their investigation recovered 23 stamps, forged files of patients and kidney donors, and forged Aadhaar cards from the possession of the accused.

A police officer identified as the kingpin of the network Rasel, who came to India in 2019 and donated his Kidney to one Bangladeshi patient.

After his surgery, Rasel started on building his racket. He would coordinate between different stakeholders and established contact with prospective kidney donors from Bangladesh and patients here, the officer said.

One of his associates, Ifti, who is in Bangladesh, used to get the donors, the officer added.