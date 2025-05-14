Delhi Police files case five months after woman claimed racial abuse

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered a case five months after a woman from Northeast India alleged that she was subjected to racial abuse and physical assault by a group of people in the Vasant Kunj area, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman from Nagaland had gone to a house at Vasant Kunj in southwest Delhi with a friend last December, where she was allegedly assaulted physically and mocked with racial slurs, a police officer said.

When the woman approached the police, no FIR was registered. She later filed a complaint in court, following which police registered a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The officer claimed the matter got delayed since the complainant was not available in Delhi, and also due to lack of sufficient grounds at the time of the incident.

However, the matter was taken up seriously once the court issued directions, he added.