Delhi Police files chargesheet before court against eight persons linked to AQIS

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Delhi Police on Monday filed before a court here a chargesheet against eight persons arrested from Jharkhand for allegedly being linked to Al-Qaida in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

The final report was filed before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, who posted the matter for consideration on February 24.

According to the prosecution, the accused were arrested in August, 2024 following joint raids carried out by the Jharkhand ATS, Special Task Force (STF), Ranchi Police and Delhi Police across 16 locations in Ranchi, Hazaribag and Lohardaga, following a tip-off from central agencies.

In the operation, some illegal arms, laptops, several mobile phones and suspicious documents were allegedly recovered, the prosecution said. PTI UK UK MNK MNK