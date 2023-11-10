Delhi Police files FIR after car dragging barricade video goes viral

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Taking cognizance of a viral video, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified driver who allegedly dragged a barricade by his car on a city flyover, officials said on Friday.

The video that had gone viral on different social media platforms showed the car dragging the police barricade for more than 100 metres.

"Taking cognizance of this viral video, the Sunlight Colony police investigated the matter and found that the incident occurred on the Barapullah flyover. We have booked the unidentified car driver under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act," a senior police officer said. PTI BM CK