Delhi Police files FIR against AAP leaders for protest near BJP headquarters

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) A day after AAP leaders led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a protest march near BJP headquarters, the Delhi Police booked them for violation of prohibitory orders, officials said.

The officials said the Aam Aadmi Party had not sought permission for the demonstration even though Section 144 was imposed at the DDU marg.

An officer said a case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered at IP Estate Police Station.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Atishi, and other MPs and MLAs were stopped by the police while they were marching towards BJP headquarters located in central Delhi.

Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the excise policy case, had said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

Reacting to the FIR, AAP released a statement saying that in the coming days, many such cases will be filed against the party.

"This is a small case but in the coming days big cases will be registered against us. But the people of our country are going to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party from power and bring an INDIA bloc government in the Lok Sabha elections," the statement said. PTI ALK SKY SKY