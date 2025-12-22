Delhi Police files FIR in assault of flyer by AI Express pilot incident

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) An FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged assault of a passenger by an off-duty Air India Express pilot after the police received a complaint from the victim, an official said on Monday.

The complaint was received from Ankit Dewan via email, following which a case has been registered under appropriate sections of law and an investigation has been taken up, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"We have registered an FIR under section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 351 of the BNS," the statement read.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had said that no formal complaint was received in the matter and that they had come to know about the alleged incident only after a social media post surfaced on platform X.

Dewan had alleged that he was physically assaulted by Air India Express captain Virender Sejwal near the security area of Terminal 1 -- an incident he claimed left him bleeding and traumatised his seven-year-old daughter who witnessed the altercation.

According to Dewan, the dispute broke out after he objected to some staff members allegedly cutting the queue at the security checkpoint.

He claimed the pilot abused him verbally before assaulting him physically.

On December 19, Sejwal, an Air India Express pilot off-duty at the time, had an altercation with the passenger, Dewan. The latter had mentioned the incident and posted photos on social media on the same day evening.

Air India Express had earlier said it was aware of the incident involving one of its employees, who was travelling as a passenger on another airline, and that the pilot had been removed from official duties with immediate effect pending an internal investigation.

The police said the matter will now be examined on the basis of the complaint and available evidence, including CCTV footage. PTI BM NB