Delhi Police files FIR in Ghazipur landfill fire

New Delhi: Hours after a fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi, the police has registered an FIR against unknown persons.

Advertisment

According to police, a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station and a probe has begun.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the landfill witnessed a big fire Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste.

"It's been 15 hours since the fire broke out. This smoke is not any common smoke, it is very poisonous. We are unable to keep our eyes open due to irritation and are breathing with difficulty," Ram Kumar from Gharoli village, close to the landfill, said.

Advertisment

Several residents told PTI Videos that due to smoke they were not able to send their children to the school.

The BJP accused the MCD and the city government of not taking any action to give a better life to them.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said "As soon as I came to know, I instructed officers to act and inspect the site. They were here the whole night. It is better now. The situation is better. The smoke will be controlled in next 5 hours. We will investigate the matter. The BJP is only alleging. It is not a time for politics."